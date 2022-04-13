Millie Bobby Brown speaks on how she was s*xualised from a young age in Hollywood, and even more, since she turned 18. One of the saddest realities of this showbiz, and in fact, everywhere else, is how people, often women, are subjected to being sexualised. There have been times when a countdown has been put for many actresses’ 18th birthday, and not for good reasons.

Previously, Brown, Emma Watson, Britney Spears, Hilary Duff, and more shared their horrifying experience of facing the same treatment. Billie Eilish also made the headlines after several creepy memes and posts surfaced when she celebrated turning legal.

Now, the Strange Things star has opened up about her experience of coming to age while appearing on The Guilty Feminist podcast. “I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with, navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” Millie Bobby Brown said. However, she said that being a young girl in the limelight made her experience differently.

Millie Bobby Brown “a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me becoming of age.” “I believe that shouldn’t change anything, but it’s gross, and it’s true. It’s just a very good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are s*xualized,” the Enola Holmes actress added.

Previously, Millie has also spoken about the insecurities she’s suffered from due to the negative comments she receives online. In an Instagram video, she said, “There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, s*xualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to her work, Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in Stranger Things 4, of which the trailer was released recently. Read more about that on Koimoi!

