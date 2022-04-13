Scarlett Johansson is one of the most sought after names in Hollywood with a resume that spans around 3 decades in the industry. She rose to immense fame with her entry to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Iron Man 2 as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. The actor has always managed to be in the headlines be it in her personal life or professional. One such incident that keeps making a comeback in the news is her alleged make-out session with Benicio Del Toro. The actor now breaks the silence on it.

If you are late to the party, back in the day in 2004, when the world was celebrating the Oscars night, it was rumoured wildly that Scarlett was allegedly making out with Benicio in the elevator in the famous Chateau Marmont after the Academy Awards ceremony.

Turns out now Scarlett Johansson wants to talk about the episode after close to two decades and has a very funny take on it. “There was a rumour that went around for a very long time that said that I had s*x in an elevator,” the Black Widow star recently told TheSkimm’s 9 to 5ish podcast as per Hollywood Life. “That was a story that followed me for a long time. But I always thought that was outrageous.”

Scarlett Johansson refrained from taking Benicio Del Toro’s name while talking about the rumours, but it was pretty clear she was indeed talking about the same episode. “I was always thinking to myself, ‘That would be tough. It’s a very short period, the logistics of that seem so unappealing to me,’” she added. “I’m a person who’s terrified of being caught doing something I’m not supposed to be doing. So that made the story even that much more absurd to me.”

However, in the past, even Benicio Del Toro has opened up about the rumours of making ours with Scarlett Johansson. “Did I ever have s*x in an elevator with Scarlett Johansson after an awards show? I kind of like, you know, I, well, I don’t know,” he reportedly said.

“Let’s leave that to somebody’s imagination. Let’s not promote it. I’m sure it has happened before. It might not be the last time, either. The Chateau Marmont only has eight floors. I would still be struggling out of my leather jacket by the second floor and wouldn’t even have my shirt off at the seventh,” he added.

