Hailey Bieber married the love of her life, Justin Bieber, in 2018. It was shortly after his final breakup with his long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez. Selenators and Jelena fans have been giving Victoria’s Secret model a hard time ever since and the hate continues. Just not that, clapped back at the pregnancy rumours as well. Scroll below for all the details.

There still remains a section of fans who blame Hailey for the Jelena split. Just not that, she’s been at the receiving end of hate ever since her marriage with Justin. Time and again, there are reports around an alleged split or trouble in paradise and it has left the model annoyed now.

In the latest TikTok video, a tarot card reader by the name Blonde Rebel Tarot predicted trouble in paradise for Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber. She was heard saying, “I feel like this month we may actually find out there’s trouble in paradise with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Biebs. I feel like things may be on the rocks.”

Reacting to this, Hailey Bieber commented, “Lmfaoooooooooo” quashing the claims.

In another incident, Hailey shared a video on TikTok requesting to leave her alone after new claims suggested she is pregnant.

“For you guys in my comments every single time I post. Leave me alone, at this point. I’m minding my business – I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That’s my only request – leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please,” a disturbing Baldwin said.

