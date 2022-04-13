Kim Kardashian has confirmed that Pete Davidson’s allure attracted her to the SNL star. Kim and Pete have been making the news a lot these days. The two started to date recently, after Kardashian split with Kanye West. Their relationship came as a surprise to many, who wondered how things went about for the two.

Though Kim has known Pete long before her SNL skit, it was only after her appearance on the show that the two started to date. Things seem to be going great between the two, as the SKIMS founder previously spoke about being happy and at peace with Davidson.

Now, speaking on the podcast, Not Skinny But Not Fat, Kim Kardashian has revealed new details regarding her relationship with Pete Davidson. She shared that they had chatted at New York City’s Met Gala in September 2021 but had not yet exchanged numbers. Kim also added that she inexplicably felt drawn to Pete after the two had exchanged an onscreen kiss during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian also admitted that she felt drawn in by Pete Davidson’s legendary ‘BDE,’ which means ‘big d*ck energy.’ “When we kissed, I was just like, ‘Hmm!'” Kardashian said. “It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing. It wasn’t anything like a super, crazy feeling,” she continued. “A few days later, I was like, ‘Hmm, there is some BDE action,” Kim added.

After rumours of the two dating sparked, her ex Kanye West went on a social media outburst against Pete. From leaking private chats to ‘threatening’ the comedian, West was accused of verbally assaulting him. Ye even asked his fans to call the comedian ‘Skete.’

However, things have calmed down since then. Kanye West has been spotted attending his kid, Saint’s soccer game with Kim Kardashian. While Pete Davidson was seen spending time with North West.

