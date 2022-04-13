The biggest legal battle of the year has begun and the opening itself has seen some fireworks as the two parties have already begun making some wild accusations. Yes, we are talking about ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, who are in Virginia as we speak fighting a defamation lawsuit. Depp had slammed Heard with the $50 Million suit and they are arguing on that in the honorable court. Turns out the blame game has begun and now Johnny’s attorney has some claims to make.

For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber referring to an op-ed about domestic violence that she wrote for a British newspaper. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star accused her of breaching their agreement and damaging his reputation. In her legal reply, Heard counter sued her former husband with a $100 Million suit and accused him of trying to kill her career.

The case is now being heard by the court and both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will argue about their stands in the case. Few hours ago it was reported that Heard has accused Jack Sparrow fame of s*xually abusing her. Turns out the attorney of the opposition now says that the Aquaman star is faking the abuse for career gains.

As per a Popculture report, Johnny Depp’s attorney in the trial on Tuesday and accused that Amber Heard has faked the abuse to have a boost in her career. It was said that she has all the good reasons to falsify the entire scenario. The attorney further claimed that she framed herself as the victim in order to earn some sympathetic publicity at the cost of Depp’s reputation. To prove this, they even told the court that Amber never filed a criminal complaint even when she had a restraining order against him throughout the entire divorce procedure.

Amber Heard’s attorney dismissed these claims and said that stories of abuse done on her were true. The attorney even said that her op-ed was protected by the First Amendment. Further he said that not Amber, but Johnny was playing with the truth to gain publicity. He called Depp “an obsessed ex-husband hellbent on revenge,” adding: “For years, all Mr. Depp has wanted to do is humiliate Amber, to haunt her, to wreck her career.”

