There is no doubt that Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated shows and there are very few other projects with a similar fan craze. The makes have split the season in two and there are a lot of things packed in the latest one. But looks like the indulgence on the makers’ part has increased by many levels in the Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour led show. If co-creator Matt Duffer’s latest comment is to go by, the runtime of every episode of season 4 is more than an hour and that has only upped the hype for us.

If you have joined the party latex we are a few weeks away from the release of Stranger Things 4 Vol 1. The show that has run for successful 3 seasons on Netflix and brought a very high Viewership to the platform now shifts base to Russia and we are already sitting on our couches with a lot of questions. Talking about it are the creators, the Duffer brothers now and they have even revealed the runtime.

As per Screenrant, Stranger Things 4 creator Matt Duffer revealed how there is no episode that is less than an hour in this season. For the unversed, all episodes in the last season were around 40 minutes. While talking about why it took so long to shoot, he said, “I don’t think we have an episode clocking in under an hour – even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that. This season, they’re very long, so I think it’s almost double the length of any season. So that’s one reason it’s taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It’s a different feel, for sure.”

The Stranger Things 4 creators further went on to compare the show to Game Of Thrones. Matt Duffer said, “We kind of jokingly call it our Game of Thrones season because it’s so spread out, so I think that’s what’s unique or most unique about the season. Joyce and Byers family to have left at the end of Season 3. They are in California – we’ve always wanted to have that like ‘E.T’.-esque suburb aesthetic, which we finally got to do this year in the desert; and then we have Hopper in Russia; then of course we have a group remaining in Hawkins. So we have these three storylines, are all connected and kind of interwoven together, but it’s just very different tones.”

Co-creator Ross Duffer added, “[but] we didn’t know how big the (Stranger Things 4) season was going to get, and we didn’t even realize until we were about halfway through, just in terms of how much story that we wanted to tell this season. Game of Thrones is one thing we’ve referenced, but also for us really what it’s about is revelations, in that we really wanted to start giving the audience some answers.”

Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 was released on May 27 and Vol 2 on July 1. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

