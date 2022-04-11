Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released last week, and its overseas box office collection is much lower than anticipated. Despite the movie being deemed as the best among the three Harry Potter spin-offs and getting a ‘Fresh’ score at Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has opened to a far lower score than that of the previous film, The Crimes of Grindelwald.

However, it should be noted that the film is yet to arrive in the US. It sees Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina, Alison Sudol as Queenie, Ezra Miller as Credence, and more.

This time, however, Johnny Depp‘s Geralt Grindelwald is replaced by Mads Mikkelsen, which has received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Now the overseas rollout has begun, and as per Variety, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has earned $58 million from 22 overseas markets.

This box office collection is much, much lower than The Crimes of Grindelwald’s overseas debut, which was $191 million. However, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has been able to match its latest box office predictions, which was between $40 million and $55 million over its 3-day opening. It was also said that it can make between $100 million and $140 million in the US, which we will have to wait and see.

Other than opening to much fewer markets, another reason could be that China has strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions even now. Even though it made $10 million in the country, as per the report, it is still a lot less than its predecessors.

The full scope of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore won’t be there until it opens to the rest of the markets. However, it seems like things aren’t going well for the Harry Potter spin-off franchise. Some even argue that this should be the last in the series. Stick to Koimoi for more!

