A poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in Italy has been censored by Marvel due to a totally unexpected reason. The upcoming Benedict Cumberbatch starrer is about to hit the theatres on 6th May. The booking for the same has already started in some countries, and it has already shattered the advanced ticket sales record in 2022.

Advertisement

After the tremendous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to deliver another multiversal adventure directed by Sam Raimi. It will see Cumberbatch’s character dive deeper into realities known and unknown as he explores the consequences of dangerous magic.

Advertisement

The promotions of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continue to grow as we get closer to the release date. However, Marvel had to censor a poster of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer in Italy. According to a Reddit user, the poster where Doctor Strange is showing a hand gesture known as the symbol for rock and roll.

However, in Italy and other Mediterranean countries, the same gesture means something completely different. Described as “the horns,” the symbol in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness poster is an offensive or rude way to call someone a “c*ckold,” as per the user. This is why Marvel went along with changing the poster of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer in the country.

This is a hilarious hiccup! Meanwhile, the movie is also making the news after its runtime was revealed. The film is said to be 126 minutes, which means 2 hours 6 minutes. It is crisp even with the numerous cameos it has promised.

Other than Benedict Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. Several other cameos are also rumoured, including that of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Chris Rock Reveals Having A Whole Show Ready For Will Smith’s Slap Incident But Won’t Talk Until He Gets Paid!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube