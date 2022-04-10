Hollywood actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock have become the talk of the town for the reasons known to all. The King Richard actor smacked the comedian after he made a ‘distasteful’ comment on former’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith during the 94th Academy Awards. Ever since the incident happened in later March, the Hollywood stars have been all over the news making headlines. Just yesterday, we told you that Academy banned the actor from attending the prestigious award show for the next 10 years.

Advertisement

For the unversed, it incident happened after Chris joked about Jada’s alopecia. Will, who first was seen laughing at the joke and Jada, who rolled her eyes, he later took to the stage and smacked Chris.

Advertisement

Now after the slap gate controversy, Chris Rock recently held a comedy show where she joked about the fiasco. According to the local newspaper Desert Sun, Chris Rock was seen telling the audience at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in California’s Coachella Valley he said, “Life is good.” Chris also joked about getting his hearing back after Will slapped him.

Chris Rock went on to add that he has a whole show ready on the controversy, but he would not talk about it. He said, “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

Soon after Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years, a statement was released after the meeting. According to the media outlet Variety, it read, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

Earlier, Will Smith too had apologised to Chris Rock for slapping him. The actor took to his Instagram account and wrote, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” His post further read, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us,” it read further.

Must Read: Amber Heard Is Paying Price For Speaking Against ‘Men In Power’, Reveals Maintaining Love For Ex-Husband Johnny Depp, “When The Case Concludes…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube