Hollywood actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous marriage has not only grabbed a lot of attention from around the world but also has managed to drag them both to the court due to their nasty spat.

For the unversed, Johnny and Amber began dating in the year 2012 and got hitched to each other by the year 2015. However, after 4 years of love and a year of marriage, Amber decided to split with him and even got a restraining order against the ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ actor, as she alleged that he was verbally and physically abusive throughout their relationship. Both of them had their divorce finalized by the year 2017. In early 2019, Depp had sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote about her experiences of leaving an abusive relationship and also had claimed that Amber was the abuser of the relationship.

Recently, Amber Heard took it to her Instagram account, posting an emotional note regarding her ongoing case with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Along with this, the Aquaman actress also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey. The actress’ emotional post read, “I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court. Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”

Talking about her love for Johnny Depp, Amber Heard further wrote, “I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever.”

