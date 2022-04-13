Weeks after Ezra Miller, aka The Flash, hit the headlines over their two accounts of disorderly behaviour, one at a bar and one with a couple, the latter has decided to drop the restraining order against them. For the unversed, at the start of this month, the Fantastic Beast actor was detained by police after creating havoc at a bar in Hawaii.

They were accused of hurling abuses at people present there, lunging at a man, and much more. This was followed by the actor allegedly breaking into a couple, Stoyan Kojouharov and Niegel Hayes’ home, and threatening to burn them. They also claimed that Miller stole a few things from them like Hayes’ passport and wallet.

This led to them asking for a restraining order against Ezra Miller. However, now, as per Valdosta Daily Times, Hayes’ have chosen to drop the order but the court documents revealed that a judge had dismissed the case at the couple’s request. It is not clear why they have chosen to take the action, and it’s also unclear if the hearing that will take place on Wednesday will be happening anymore.

Despite this, Ezra Miller’s hearing for their arrest will be taking place on the 26th of April. All of this has also affected Miller’s future as The Flash. As per previous reports, Warner Bros may have called an emergency meeting to discuss their future in the DCEU. It was being said that due to Ezra’s behaviour, WB is reportedly hitting pause on any future appearances by the actor in the DCEU.

This also involves any cameos and development on a potential sequel to The Flash. Meanwhile, another report suggests that Ezra’s legal woes haven’t stopped them from partying. The actor was allegedly seen wildly dancing at a bar after the arrest.

What we don’t know is if their behaviour will affect The Flash or not. The film has already faced several delays, and now only time will tell what actions will be taken for Ezra Miller. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

