Hollywood’s former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard kicked off the latest chapter of the legal battle on Monday. Depp had filed a defamation suit at his ex-wife to the tune of $50 million over her allegations made about domestic abuse at the hands of the former. It seems Elon Musk would be appearing to testify n the trial.

In 2018, Aquaman star penned an opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. This did not go down well with Pirate of the Caribbean star. Even though the op-ed did not mention him, the actor’s lawyers claimed that it was clear Amber was referencing him.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer further claimed that Amber Heard’s op-ed ended up damaging his film career and reputation. The latter counter sued him asking for $100 million. As per the AFP report, she claimed to have suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands. The case has attracted a lot of media attention

Several high profile names are now expected to testify in Depp Heard’s legal battle. Billionaire Tesla chief Elon Musk, who once dated the Aquaman actress, is reported to be called to testify in the case. Heard’s Pineapple Express costar James Franco and actor Paul Bettany.

Musk’s name was dragged into the trial by Johnny Depp who had accused him of having an affair with Heard during his famous 2020 libel case. Depp, however, lost the libel case in London in November 2020 that he brought against The Sun for calling him a ‘wife-beater’.

As per the Deadline report, Elon Musk will speak to the court via the WebEx video link. While the Independent report claimed that Depp was seen smirking as Heard’s lawyer told the jury that “Johny Depp is obsessed with Elon Musk”.

