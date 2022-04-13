Selena Gomez is undeniably one of the most famous artists of the current generation who has always been an inspiration to her fans. Her popularity is not just for the hit music she drops every once in a while, but also for the‘ boss girl’ attitude she carries. A few years back, when Jelena was rumoured to have broken up, Selena made it a point to clear up any doubts about her relationship, leaving her fans quite stunned at a live concert.

For the unversed, Selena and Justin had an on and off relationship for years before the latter got married to Hailey Bieber in September 2018. Jelena first confirmed their relationship in February 2011 and their fan following as a couple was massive at that time. It was also true, however, that, after the two broke up, they were more or less annoyed whenever they were asked too many personal questions at interviews or live shows.

Despite Selena Gomez making it perfectly clear several times that she was not interested in answering questions about Justin Bieber, she was directly or indirectly asked about him every single time. At one point in the year 2016, she got so annoyed that she decided to take matters into her own hands.

During a live show, Selena Gomez spotted a concert attendant holding up a piece of paper that said ‘Marry Justin Please’ and crumpled it before throwing it away right in front of the huge crowd. The scene clearly shocked her fans but the message was through.

SELENA CRUMPLED UP MY SISTERS SIGN IM CRYING #revivaltourfresno pic.twitter.com/BZQyOuIt2o — ✨M✨ (@micaeava) May 9, 2016

In a conversation with Independent, the fan in question opened up on the incident and said, “The paper said ‘marry Justin please’. It was not preplanned. It was written there at the concert […] My sister is a huge Justin and Selena fan and when Selena called her forward it made her so embarrassed. She was shaking when she returned […] Regardless, the show was amazing. Selena is still one of our favs [sic].”

