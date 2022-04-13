Scarlett Johansson is one of the greatest celebrities ever known in the Hollywood industry. While making a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow, the actress has gone through many accidental moments in her life as well.

Talking about the same did you know that Scarlett had once accidentally flashed her v*gina while travelling in a plane? Yup, you have read that absolutely right. Read on to know the whole deet!

So, when Scarlett Johansson appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! show, she admitted to having forgotten to close the washroom door on a plane. The actress said, “It was unintentional, though! Obviously! I was using the bathroom in the plane, as one does, and I guess I didn’t lock the door. It happens, occasionally. I don’t know. I thought I did.” She added, “I went to grab the toilet paper and my entire v*gina was splayed out–yes, I said v*gina! Deal with it!“The guy opens the door, he looks down, and he’s like, ‘Uh…oh! Oh!’ I was like, ‘Close the f***ing door!’ ”

Continuing the topic Scarlett Johansson also explained how extremely embarrassing and awkward it was for her to come out and face the rest of the passengers on board, mostly like might have heard her scream. She said, “I had to open the door and walk past the entire cabin of people that all just heard me. And then they were like, ‘Oh, it was Scarlett and it was her vagina!’ ”

Well, it was indeed very tough for the actress to forget this embarrassing moment, as after the incident Scarlett became quite famous on the plane with others remembering her as the lady who flashed her v*gina.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson brought in her final Marvel appearance as Black Widow in the origin story of the character. The movie was directed by Cate Shortland and was released on 9th July 2021. The movie also saw actors Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Olga Kurylenko, William Hurt, Ray Winstone and Rachel Weisz alongside Scarlett.

