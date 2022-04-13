Game of Thrones is undoubtedly one of the greatest shows of the current generation which holds the interest of the audience even today. The series started in 2011 and after several ups and downs, came to an end in May 2019. In a recent interaction with a popular international magazine, one of the most-loved actors of the show, Maisie Williams, opened up on why she does not exactly miss playing Arya Stark.

Advertisement

For the unversed, GoT is a popular drama series that aired on HBO for close to nine years and had eight successful seasons in the end. It was adapted from George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire and featured actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in key roles, amongst others. The popularity of the show was such that a spin-off version of it, titled House of the Dragon, has already been announced and the anticipation around it is massive.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with GQ magazine, the UK, actor Maisie Williams, who had a pivotal part in Game of Thrones, was asked what she misses the most about playing the character Arya Stark. “Can I say none of it? I don’t think it’s healthy [to miss it], because I loved it. I look at it so fondly, and I look at it with such pride. But why would I want to make myself feel sad about the greatest thing that ever happened to me? I don’t want to associate that with feelings of pain.”, she said.

Further stressing on why she was not fond of Arya for a certain period, Maisie William said, “I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn’t express who I was becoming. And then I also resented my body, because it wasn’t aligned with the piece of me that the world celebrated.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Web shows.

Must Read: Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours, Alleged Trouble With Justin Bieber: “Leave Me Alone, Please”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube