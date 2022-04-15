The biggest mystery right now is who will become the next Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the character is now owned by Disney. The contenders on the front include Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and Halo star Pablo Schreiber. The former has been associated with the iconic character for a long time now and he even admitted he is bored addressing that rumour. Turns out even Sandra Bullock is done seeing him answer that question and wants Marvel to just hire him for once.

For the unversed, Wolverine, earlier owned by Sony, saw his last run in 2017 as Hugh Jackman said goodbye to the character with Logan. Ever since then fans have been demanding the reprise of the character and also bringing in a new actor to play him. The authority now belongs to Disney who is planning to bring him back it seems and the top contender to play him is Daniel.

Daniel Radcliffe is right now promoting his film The Lost City with co-star Sandra Bullock. And turns out he is definitely being asked the Wolverine question till the point that even Sandra is done with it. The actress has now told Marvel to f*cking cast the Harry Potter star as Wolverine read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per We Got This Covered, Sandra Bullock in an interview while talking about the Daniel Radcliffe Wolverine rumour said, “Wolverine people, can you please just f*cking cast him. Just do it. Stop tiptoeing around and having people ask at press junkets. Just cast the man.”

Meanwhile, even Daniel Radcliffe spoke about the Wolverine rumours in The Tonight Show. He said, “This is something that has come up every so often for the last few years and every time it comes up I’m like, ‘That’s not true, there’s nothing behind that’ and everyone’s like, ‘Ah he said it might be true!’”

Daniel Radcliffe even added how he is bored answering that question and now he jokes about it. “So the other day I was like, ‘Prove me wrong Marvel…’ and then that has ignited a whole thing. But yeah, I think it’s because Wolverine in the comics is fairly short – I think it’s people going, ‘Who’s a short actor? Him! He could maybe play him!’,” he said.

