Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness has gained a lot of attention over the past few days. With the rumors and leaks coming one after the other, the movie is sure short going to be packed with surprises. Well, read on to know the recent scoop about the movie.

Talking about the same it was recently revealed that the movie won’t be appearing at Comic-con as it has Avengers Endgame level surprises present in them. Let’s find out in detail.

It so happens that movie insider John Campea recently confirmed some exciting deets about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, featuring Stephen Strange in his second solo journey. He said “Yesterday, I got an email. What I was basically told was this. I cannot say who this is from. But it [said], ‘Yeah, they’re not going to be screening Doctor Strange 2 during CinemaCon.’ Sorry to tell everybody that, it’s guaranteed that they are not going to show Doctor Strange 2 during CinemaCon.”

Talking more about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness, Campea also stressed the line ‘Doctor Strange 2 will have more surprises than Avengers: Endgame’. He said, “In the email, they went on to say this, they said, ‘There’s more security [for this movie] blah blah blah.’ But the key line was this: ‘There are more big surprises in Doctor Strange 2 than in Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home combined.’”

Talking about the movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness will pick right after Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will feature Benedict Cumberbatch, reprising his role as Doctor Strange who will be going through the multiverse and stopping the chaos created by interdimensional creatures. The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, Benedict Wong as Wong, and many more. Claiming to be Marvel’s first horror movie, Sam Raimi is going to be directing the movie and it is planned to hit big screens on 6th May 2022.

