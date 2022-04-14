Rihanna is one of the greatest pop stars of the current generation and she has proved time and again why she enjoys such a massive fan following around the globe. She is quite vocal about her thoughts, be it her personal life details or her take on several political matters. A few years back, when Riri was allegedly single, she had opened up about her s*xual fantasies and brace-up, it involved a lot of kinks.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ri has lately been in the news ever since she announced her pregnancy through social media. She posted a bunch of pictures with beau A$AP Rocky and they were quick to go viral across the internet. In her most recent clicks for Vogue, she can be seen shedding it all with just a thick furry jacket draped around her body. She even topped it up with a bunch of hip chains which let her accentuate her round belly.

Advertisement

In the year 2011, Rihanna had spoken to Rolling Stone magazine about a variety of issues and it included some details about her s*xual life. Speaking about alternatives to direct s*x, she said, “When you’re not with the person you want to be intimate with, a picture is the next best thing. Well, Skype is safer. But a picture lasts a long time. When you’re alone, and those horny moments come up, pictures can be very handy.”

Rihanna also opened up about her way of spicing things up and said, “Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun. You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your s***. That’s fun to me…I like to be spanked, being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I’d rather have him use his hands.”

Linking her choices to childhood trauma, Rihanna further said, “I think I’m a bit masochistic. I love feeling like I’m somebody’s girl. I think that is common in people who witnessed abuse in their childhood.”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Michael Bay On ‘Bad Boys’: “Sony Didn’t Believe In The Movie, Because Two Black Actors Don’t Sell Overseas”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube