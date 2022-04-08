After the tremendous success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. It’s just 1 month left for the release of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer and the advance booking for the same has already started in some countries and it has already shattered Fandango’s advanced ticket sales record in 2022. The film recorded a staggering sales number in just 24 hours leaving behind The Batman’s collection.

The 28th Marvel Cinematic Universe film has been directed by Sam Raimi and it stars Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. In the film, Strange and his associates travel into the multiverse to face a mysterious new enemy. Several superheroes and villains have been speculated to make cameos but none has been confirmed yet.

As reported by Comicbook, the advanced ticket sales for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness in Fandango have been the highest this year, leaving behind The Batman, which has since grossed $351.8 million at the domestic (US) box office, and $714.5 million, worldwide.

In a statement shared by the Managing Editor of Fandango, Erik Davis stated, “The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver.”

The record-breaking numbers were expected after Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home and other MCU projects paved way for the multiverse.

Fandango in a statement shared the good news about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness breaking advance booking sales, “Advance tickets went on sale yesterday for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” opening exclusively in theaters on May 6, and within hours, Fandango saw staggering numbers of fans reserving their seats, showtimes selling out and theater partners posting new showtimes to meet the fan demand. During its first 24 hours of presales, Fandango sold more tickets for “Doctor Strange 2” than for any other 2022 film so far in their first 24 hours of sales, including the previous leader, “The Batman.” The first day presales for “Doctor Strange 2” are Fandango’s biggest since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets went on sale on November 29, 2021.”

