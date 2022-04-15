Very few news updates from across the globe have all the attention right now. One of the most trending and hot topics in the mainstream is of course Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal war that they are fighting in Virginia. The two are against each other as the trials for the case filed by Depp against Heard have begun. Said to be a few weeks long process, the trials are meant to give out some big and wild revelation. It began with Amber accusing Johnny of s*xual abuse and now there is more.

Advertisement

If you aren’t in sync with the news, it was revealed last year that Johnny sued Amber Heard for $50 Million. He accused her of breaching their agreement as she wrote an op-ed for a newspaper talking about domestic violence. As per his lawsuit, it was her trial to portray him as a bad man and malign his image. Heard went on and counter-sued Depp for $100 Million and accused him of trying to destroy her career.

Advertisement

Their trial began in Virginia this week and the two have already begun making some very wild allegations against each other. Turns out the people around them who have witnessed the two together have started to make claims too. The latest to do is Amber Heard’s former assistant who claims the actor verbally abused her and was even involved in some bizarre things.

Kate James, Amber Heard’s former assistant submitted her testimony in a video and it was as played at the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom on Thursday. James as per Associated Press, claims that Amber had screaming fits of blind rage and even went on to forward illogical texts as early as 4:00 am in the morning. She even alleged that she was often under the influence of alcohol and some illegal drugs.

James also said that Amber Heard paid her very poorly and when she asked for a raise she was abused verbally by the actor. “I specifically remember standing in her office where she leapt up out of her chair, put her face approximately four inches from my face, she was spitting in my face and telling me how dare I ask for the salary I was asking for,” James said.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness To Be The Next ‘Avengers’ Owing To The ‘Endgame’ Like Surprises?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube