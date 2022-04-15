Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the greatest pop sensations of the current generation and her fans look up to her not just for her hit music but also for her usual straight-forward attitude in life. She has lately been taking the internet by storm with her pregnancy photoshoot but looks like there is some new drama unfolding and fans are clearly heartbroken. A rumour online suggests that A$AP Rocky and Riri have called it quits while her delivery date is just around the corner.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Riri was previously in the news when she shed it all for a special photoshoot with the international magazine Vogue. She was seen lying around on a dark blue couch with just a long furry jacket around her body while a bunch of dazzling hip chains rested on her round belly. Her under-b**b tattoo was on the show while she opted for little to no makeup, letting that pregnancy glow speak for itself.

Since last night, rumours about Rihanna’s breakup with A$AP Rocky have been blowing up the internet and fans have been having a hard time believing or ridiculing the speculations. The whole episode kicked off when a fashion influencer by the name Louis Pisano said in a tweet, “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.”

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

Advertisement

The same Tweet thread also alleged that matters went south recently at Craig’s in LA. He had shared a bunch of pictures posted by the popular gossip Instagram handle Deux Moi (pictures now deleted) where Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be seen dining at Craig’s in March. According to a report by Pop Crush, the same Insta handle had also alleged in the past Riri and Rocky were apparently seen crying before they left the popular restaurant.

Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

In a follow up tweet, Louis Pisano further gave an insight into the history shared by Amina Muaddi and A$AP Rocky and wrote, “ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes.”, he wrote.

ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. — LOUIS (@LOUIS_via_ROMA) April 14, 2022

However, looks like Twitter has learnt its lesson from the past and is not believing anything unless it comes with concrete evidence. Some people also suggest that all of it was made-up and there is absolutely no truth in these Rihanna- A$AP Rocky breakup rumours.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Rihanna Is Expecting Her First Child; A$AP Rocky Feels He’s “Never Loved Her More”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube