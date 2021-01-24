Rihanna has been grabbing all eyeballs for her friendship with A$AP Rocky, which has recently turned into romance. We love the way these two are setting couple goals with whatever little PDA we get to see of them. One thing is for sure that these two are definitely head-over-heels in love with each other.

The singer and rapper, who turned their longtime friendship into romance last year, celebrated Christmas together in her home base of Barbados. It turns out their romance works due to several factors, including their compatibility and number of mutual friends. But we have heard something from their friends, and we want you to read it. Hence keep scrolling further.

“Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are so good. Their vacation together couldn’t have been better,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life. “The level of attention their relationship gets is intense, so they’ve been trying to play it pretty low key, but they’re still very happy together.”

Before their recent dinner, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attended YAMS Day, which Rocky started in honour of his late friend A$AP YAMS, who died at the age of 26 back in 2015. “Rihanna was with him this week on YAMS Day. That was Rocky’s best friend, but Rihanna knew him too,” the source explained. “She’s very much a part of Rocky’s inner circle. His friends are her friends, and her friends are his friends. It’s just one of the reasons this is such a great fit.”

Rihanna, who can be seen in a recent Fenty Beauty promo video below, is also serious when it comes to dating and wants Rocky to be her “final boyfriend”. “Rihanna falls in love fast with who she dates as she really wants her current boyfriend to be her final boyfriend,” a second insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She only has vibes for who she is dating and no one can ever break that but the person she is dating, and as of right now, her relationship with A$AP is solid.”

“Rihanna has dealt with it all from good to great to bad relationships they way things are strolling along is looking very special,” the insider further explained. “The fact that they have the same job per se and many similar friends has made things really work out because they have so much in common. Ri is really all about ASAP; things are just amazing right now. She is in very bright spirits.”

Well, we hope that the rapper and singer take the next step in their relationship and make it public soon.

