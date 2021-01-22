Celebrated Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, who is well known for songs like Jai Mata Di, Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai, Jot Jage Din Raat or Pyara Saja Tera Dwar, passed away today. The news of his demise was confirmed by Sanjay Malik, who was a close associate of the singer. He has been organising his concerts for two decades.

Reportedly, the veteran devotional singer was in the hospital for the last few months and breathed his last at noon, due to age-related issues. Ever since the news of his demise hit the web, condolence message has been pouring in for the family of the popular Bhajan singer.

Several fans, admirers and celebrities mourned Narendra Chanchal’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The news of the demise of popular hymn singer Narendra Chanchal ji is extremely sad. He made a mark in the world of singing hymns with his vibrant voice. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. Om shanti!”

लोकप्रिय भजन गायक नरेंद्र चंचल जी के निधन के समाचार से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। उन्होंने भजन गायन की दुनिया में अपनी ओजपूर्ण आवाज से विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम् शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2021 Advertisement

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wrote on Twitter, “Saddened to hear the demise of singer Narendra Chanchal ji, He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, my heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family.”

Saddened to hear demise of Singer #NarendraChanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, My heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/b4wpKfb17i — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 22, 2021

Singer Daler Mehndi also wrote a condolence message for the veteran singer. He wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans.”

Deeply saddened to learn that iconic and most loved #NarendraChanchal ji has left us for the heavenly abode. In prayers for his soul to rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to his family and legions of fans. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zXEBN07MbM — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) January 22, 2021

Ranvir Shorey also took to Twitter to share his grief following his death. He wrote, “Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect”

Saddened at the demise of vocalist Sh. Narendra Chanchal, singer of many iconic bhajans & Hindi film songs in history. His unique voice had the ability to pierce straight to a listener’s heart, making every listening experience an emotional & spiritual one. #RIP #respect 🙏🏽 — Kalpesh Patel (@RanvirShorey) January 22, 2021

Musician Vishal Dadlani also tweeted, “Shri #NarendraChanchal ji will be remembered forever through the songs he sang. I doubt anyone will ever walk up to Vaishnodevi without hearing his voice resounding through the hills.”

Shri #NarendraChanchal ji will be remembered forever through the songs he sang. I doubt anyone will ever walk up to Vaishnodevi without hearing his voice resounding through the hills. 🙏🏽 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 22, 2021

