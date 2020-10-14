Ranvir Shorey's "Jaa Na La**e" Comment On KRK's Post Is Trolling Level: BRUTAL

Ranvir Shorey is one of those rare celebs from Bollywood having no filters while expressing his opinions regarding anything and everything. Recently Kamaal R Khan aka KRK posted a negative review about his latest web series High.

KRK posted, “This @RanvirShorey’s new web show has just launched #HighOnMX Aur Ab Ye Bolta Hai Ki #Marijuana ko India main legalise karo. Oye Depression happens coz of drugs, koi samjhao isko. Aur makers ka toh jawaab nahi, what a time to release a show on drugs n addiction. Shame on you all.”

Recently in his interview with Hindustan Times, Ranvir Shorey had said, “in Bollywood, the actor told the portal, “I think drug consumption in Bollywood is the same proportion as it is generally in society. I have seen drugs at non-Bollywood parties as well.”

He also added, “I am of the belief that even marijuana should be legal in India. It is based on very archaic laws; it is legal in a lot of countries. I believe this is another colonial hangover that we have — laws which are hundreds of years old and have not been changed. Marijuana laws are so old; they ought to be changed now.”

But, to KRK’s tweet on his web-show ‘High’, Ranvir Shorey brutally trolled him with just an image reply. He posted the very famous meme-template of TVF’s Kota Factory reading words, “Jaa Na La**e.”

This definitely needs no English translation as those who get it, get it.

KRK further tweeted, “There are hundreds of critics, who praise their crap films. But they can’t accept only one critic, who says truth. So they want to kill me. It’s height of intolerance. It’s proof that Bollywood people finish him, whoever go against them. Unbelievable!”

Well, what do you think of this trolling by Ranvir Shorey? Share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

