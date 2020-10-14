Radhe: Salman Khan Wraps Up The Shoot In A BLOCKBUSTER Style!

Salman Khan and the team Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai resumed shooting after a gap of six months for their final schedule with extreme precautions in place to ensure the safety of entire cast and crew. Salman Khan had also shared a glimpse of his character from the film and the production had also recently given a sneak peek to the audience into behind the scene activities from the finals schedule.

A song was picturised at the Aamby Valley and Mehboob studios where they completed the remaining patchwork. The 15-20 days film schedule was to go on till the month-end, but the film has wrapped up well ahead of the schedule.

In the latest video, Salman Khan can be seen announcing a wrap for shooting of Radhe and thanking everyone. The clip ends with the text ‘Coming Soon’, which has upped the excitement around the film.

“And it’s a wrrrap! #Radhe

@beingsalmankhan @apnabhidu @randeephooda @dishapatani @prabhudevaofficial @sohailkhanofficial @atulreellife @reellifeproduction @welcometogauthamcity”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a Prabhudheva directorial stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles. The film has been produced by Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Productions and Sohail Khan Productions.

