Arnab Goswami Charged With A 200 Crore Defamation Suit By Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

It seems tough days aren’t going to end soon for Republic as well as for Arnab Goswami. The news channel reportedly has been in the headlines for more than it should be, and unfortunately not for all the right reasons. The channel apparently has had a rough history in the past with filmmaker Sandip Ssingh, and now he has filed a defamation suit worth 200 crores.

Sandip has posted pictures of the notice he has sent to Arnab Goswami and Republic channel, with the caption of “attached it’s payback time.” The notice includes all the terms and conditions that the journalist had to comply to within 15 days.

Some of the important points from the notice are: “Your above statements, debates, programmes, news articles carried on your TV Channel and digital platforms amounts to defamation both civil and criminal under section 499 of the Indian Penal Code punishable under section 500 of the code.”

“By this legal notice, you Noticees hereby called upon to drop, delete and remove all the malicious footage and articles telecasting forthwith against my client or any one on your behalf, on any other print/ online forum and Tv, whatsoever and tender/ release an unconditional public apology in writing/ Video to my client for your vexatious and frivolous allegations you have already made,” the notice initiated by Sandip Ssingh mentions.

It also said that Arnab Goswami has to state true facts in his apology to Sandip Ssingh, “The said apology should include the true facts about the integrity of my client as can be evidenced from his impeccable track record. Further you are required to compensate my client to the tune of Rs.200.00 Crores (Two Hundred Crores Only) for maligning his image in public and damages you have made till date.”

“If you failed to comply with the requirements stated above within 15 days from the receipt of this notice, I have clear instructions to take strict legal action against you Noticees by filing civil as well as criminal cases in appropriate courts of law, which shall be solely at your own risks, costs and consequences,” it further added.

“Kindly note that this notice is served upon you without prejudice to any other rights and entitlements available to my client in accordance with the law. A copy of this notice has been retained in our office for future reference.”

It’s yet to see how Arnab Goswami reacts to this. Meanwhile, Sandip Ssingh has made his points clear. What do you guys think about the same?

