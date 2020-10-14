Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti DEACTIVATES Her Social Media Accounts Amid The Protest

It’s been exactly four months since Sushant Singh Rajput left many of his fans, friends and family in an utmost shocking situation. June 14th was the day when the news of this talented Bollywood actor dying by suicide shook the country. Since then there have been many updates in the case, and Sushant‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been actively participating in the investigation.

Many of SSR fans in Patna flooded the streets seeking justice from the government. It’s been months now, and the investigation is still on. Many names have been involved in the investigation, and the ‘media trial’ of the case has faced the deserved hate.

Now, the news coming in is Shweta Singh Kirti has deactivated her social media accounts without any prior information. Till yesterday she was regularly posting and sharing things about the current proceedings in the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput. But today, she has deactivated all her social media accounts apart from Facebook.

Now, as she has deactivated the account, she’ll either return after a week (minimum time to deactivate the account), or she’ll stay off the social media. Last night she took to her Facebook account and re-shared an old memory from 2012. It read: “All birds find shelter during a rain. But the eagle avoids rain by flying above the clouds. Problems are common, but attitude makes the difference!”

On Instagram, she posted a video of Sushant Singh Rajput, which she captioned as, “A True Inspiration #ImmortalSushant.” The video had the footage of Sushant working out and doing some physical activities such as cycling, jogging and running.

On Twitter, she posted a video of fans from UK rally seeking justice for Sushant. In the video, we can see people holding banners which read, “NRIs UK appeal to PM Modi: #ArrestTheMurderersOfSSR Satyamev Jayate, Justice will prevail.”

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

