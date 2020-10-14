Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Flood The Streets Of Patna Seeking Justice, #ProtestInBihar4SSR Trends

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans in Patna flooded the streets of Patna asking for justice from the government. It’s been months now, and the investigation is still on. Many names have been involved in the investigation, and the ‘media trial’ of the case has faced the deserved hate.

Sushant was from Bihar, and his father resides in Patna. It’s the actor’s fans from his hometown, which are organising this peaceful protest. Even the fans on social media are taking over to trend #ProtestInBihar4SSR on Twitter.

Fans got together near Haj Bhawan at 10 this morning to began the protest. Some of the fans also distributed ‘SSR’ t-shirts along with the masks to the people who were present at the rally. It was also said that some friends of Sushant Singh Rajput would address the crowd at 2 pm during the road protest.

The final destination of the protest is said to be at Gandhi Maidan near Kargil Chowk. At 4 pm, fans will hold a silent candle march for the late actor. Let’s take a look at some of the trending tweets:

The clarion call of #JusticeForSushant is echoing on the streets of Bihar. I was fortunate to visit Sushant’s Rajeev Nagar house and strengthen my resolve. Now I will take the fight for Justice in 8000 panchayats and 243 seats of Bihar. रोक सको तो रोक लो #ProtestInBihar4SSR

The clarion call of #JusticeForSushant is echoing on the streets of Bihar. I was fortunate to visit Sushant’s Rajeev Nagar house and strengthen my resolve. Now I will take the fight for Justice in 8000 panchayats and 243 seats of Bihar. रोक सको तो रोक लो #ProtestInBihar4SSR pic.twitter.com/IQcLxXpku1 — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) October 14, 2020

Ssrian showing love to our @itsSSR in Patna today look at the lovely pictures of kids joining the peace march organised by Our NRI supporters @narendramodi ji world roar for justice for Sushant we love you Patna #ProtestInBihar4SSR

Ssrian showing love to our @itsSSR in patna today look at the lovely pictures of kids joining the peace march organised by Our NRI supporters @narendramodi ji world roar for justice for sushant we love you Patna #ProtestInBihar4SSR pic.twitter.com/rwiKag90bS — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 14, 2020

Today In Patna…SSRian On Road.

We will Never Stop.

We want Justice.

Are you in Patna? Please join the peaceful protest and candle march for Sushant. #ProtestInBihar4SSR

Are you in Patna? Please join the peaceful protest and candle march for Sushant.#ProtestInBihar4SSR pic.twitter.com/l4p91tfNbG — Mayuresh Krishna 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@mayureshkrishna) October 14, 2020

From #ProtestInBihar4SSR

Food, Mask & Tshirt distribution 💯🔥

From #ProtestInBihar4SSR Food, Mask & Tshirt distribution 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/Bzhv5Z6iah — Tannu Priya |serve Justice to our brother | (@TannuPriyah) October 14, 2020

The Voice and demand for Justice for Sushant should be so LOUD that it reaches every nook and Corner of BIHAR! ना थके है, ना थकेंगे ।

ना रुके है, ना रुकेंगे । SUNLO, @nitishkumar @iChiragPaswan @pappuyadavjapl @yadavtejashwi @SushilModi @pradip103

Schedule for #ProtestInBihar4SSR :

-Everyone will move to Gandhi Maidaan near Gandhi murti at 2:00 PM.

-Time for candle March is 4:00 PM.

-We will move to Kargil Chowk From Gandhi Murti For Candle March – PADYATRA

-REACH GANDHI MAIDAN ASAP!

Schedule for #ProtestInBihar4SSR : 👉Everyone will move to gandhi Maidaan near Gandhi murti at 2:00PM. 👉Time for candle March is 4:00 PM. 👉 We will move to Kargil Chowk From Gandhi Murti For Candle March – PADYATRA 👉REACH GANDHI MAIDAN ASAP! @mayureshkrishna @nilotpalm3 https://t.co/CxeBKqKIvB — 🦋#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput (@rupali0023) October 14, 2020

May Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul rest in peace!

