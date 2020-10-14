Payal Ghosh was in an active feud not just with Anurag Kashyap, but Richa Chadha as well. The latest update about the same is that Ghosh has issued an unconditional apology for dragging her name in the controversy. On the other hand, the defamation case against case has also been disposed off. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Richa Chadha last week filed a defamation lawsuit against Payal Ghosh, Kamaal R Khan and a few new outlets for dragging her in the Anurag Kashyap row. She demanded an apology and also a sum of Rs 1.1 crore. Payal while accusing Anurag of s*xual misconduct had said that he told her Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill would offer him s*xual favours.

Now as per the report in Hindustan Times, at the Bombay High Court, Payal Ghosh has issued an ‘unconditional apology to Richa Chadha before the Bombay High Court in the form of an undertaking and suit is disposed of.’ The lawsuit is still active for Kamaal R Khan and ABN Telugu. The two have been given a 4-week window to get back.

When asked about Richa Chadha’s lawsuit, Kamaal R Khan’s lawyer said, “will not make any public comments against Richa on the basis of defamatory remarks and adds that he will make a public statement to that effect”.

Richa Chadha has also found support in many of her friends from the industry. On the news of the apology, Swara Bhasker and Taapsee Pannu were the first ones to react. Pannu wrote, “Unconditional apology with “certain conditions” apparently . Ab kya bole behen…. but what a fight you put up 👏🏼”.

Meanwhile, in her statement back when Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap and dragged Richa Chadha, Richa Lawyer wrote, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected.”

