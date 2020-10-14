Divya Dutta On Her Tanishq Commercial: “Aise To Kitne Ads Hote The, Koi Kuch Nai Kehta Tha...”

The newest fodder for backlash brigade and trolls happened to be jewellery brand Tanishq’s latest advertisement. A massive chunk of Twitterati accused it of ‘love jihad’ and many other things. Opening up about the same is Divya Dutta. For the unversed, the voice over for the controversial ad is given by Dutta, who is sad with the brand for pulling it down.

Advertisement

The advertisement in question here, Features a Muslim household that is celebrating a traditional South Indian baby shower for their daughter in law. The ad invited backlash for the portrayal of a Hindu woman in a Muslim household, labelling it regressive and love jihad.

Advertisement

Reacting to the whole controversy is Divya Dutta. When a Twitter user observed it is her and asked the same on Twitter. Dutta wrote, “Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it.” To this, the user said that he has nothing against her, but what is wrong is wrong.

Replying to the same, Divya Dutta wrote, “But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar (We used to be told of our unity in diversity. There are so many other ads that no one comments about, but to each his own)!”

Talking to the The Quint about whether the brand should have not fallen for trolls, Divya Dutta said, “If they have fallen only for the trolls then it is… in fact when I opened Twitter today, the first Tweet I read was somebody who said why did they take it off? So, that’s when I was like ‘Hey, they are talking about my ad. What happened to it?’ So, I don’t think they should have, because this controversy wouldn’t have lasted for more than two or three days, after that it would have settled and I think because of this more people would have seen the ad than they would have otherwise”.

Meanwhile, Tanishq has pulled down the ad that had Divya Dutta’s voice over.

What is your take on the row? Let us know in the comments section below. Also for more updates on this and other news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Aditya Narayan: “Have Finished All My Savings, Have Only Rs 18,000 Left In Account”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube