Aditya Narayan is grabbing all the headlines because of his marriage currently. The entertainment host and singer earlier this week confirmed his relationship with Shweta Agarwal. The duo met on the sets of Shaapit (2010) and has been together for over 10 years. Amidst all the happy news, Aditya has now made a startling revelation.

The coronavirus pandemic has been tough for everyone. Industries, be it TV, Bollywood or Hollywood have been shut for a long time. People across the world have lost their jobs and the effect of it all could be seen on the depleting economy.

Aditya Narayan too had been sitting at home, without work. The consequences of it have made him deplete all his savings. The Indian Idol host has opened up about it and has confessed that he only has Rs 18,000 left in his bank account. Furthermore, Aditya has added that he might have to sell his bike soon in order to survive.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditya Narayan shared, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger. My whole savings are depleted. I’ve literally finished my savings. All the money I had invested in Mutual Funds, I had to withdraw all of that (to survive). Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire.”

He continued, “So there is no choice. Like I’ve Rs 18,000 left in my account. So if I don’t start working by October, I would have no money. I would have to sell off my bike or something. It’s really tough. At the end of the day, you’ve to take some harsh calls. When you take those harsh calls, there will be a certain section of people who will say that this decision is incorrect.”

Well, we hope that the singer finds work soon and he gets back stronger than ever.

On the personal front, Aditya Narayan will be tying the knot with Shweta Agarwal by this year-end.

