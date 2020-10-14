Aditya Narayan Will NOT Attend Neha Kakkar’s Wedding, Guess Why?

Good news sometimes comes in a package. For long, Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar were linked romantically. The two created a lot of noise on Indian Idol 11 and many believed they were actually dating. Things took a whole new turn when father Udit Narayan gave his nod. However, later it was revealed that it was a stint for TRPs.

Albeit, Neha and Aditya may not be together, but they are very much committed. The Coca Cola singer was rumoured to be dating Rohanpreet Singh. Many even suggested that their mushy pictures were for an upcoming project. But the duo finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

On the other hand, Aditya Narayan in a recent interview confirmed his long-time relationship with Shweta Agarwal. He even gave a huge treat to fans announcing that a wedding is on the cards. The duo will tie the knot, mostly in December. But despite it all, the Indian Idol host will not be attending Neha Kakkar’s wedding.

Well, the reason is nothing controversial. Aditya Narayan has actually suffered a shoulder injury. Because of the same, the singer says that he would love to be a part of Neha Kakkar’s wedding but isn’t sure if he will be able to make it.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Aditya shared, “I would have loved to attend it, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from the music reality show, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya, are going to attend the wedding.”

Talking about their bond, he added, “Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil’ Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

Well, this sure is upsetting news, but we hope Aditya Narayan recovers soon.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is all set to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh on 26th October.

