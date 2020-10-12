Post Neha Kakkar, Aditya Narayan CONFIRMS Relationship; All Set To Get Married By Year-End!

Recently, Neha Kakkar confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. There was a lot of noise being made and rumours were even rife that an intimate engagement ceremony has taken place. Amidst it all, now Aditya Narayan has opened up about his private life as well. If that isn’t it, the singer had confirmed his marriage by year-end.

If one remembers, there was a whole stint on the sets of Indian Idol. Aditya and Neha pretended to be flirting with each other and there was this certain chemistry that was visible. Eventually, Udit Narayan played along when he said that the family likes Kakkar. Later on, it was revealed that nothing of sorts was actually happening and it was all a joke.

Now, Aditya Narayan is talking about his 10–year old relationship. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant has been in a relationship with actress Shweta Agarwal. They met on the sets of Shaapit (2010).

Revealing it all, Aditya Narayan in an interview with TOI shared, “I met Shweta on the sets of ‘Shaapit’ and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’, because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

Aditya also claims that he had never hidden his relationship. However, it is sometimes difficult to be continuously in the public radar. “I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that, it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other. Now, after a decade, I feel it is the right time to take the plunge,” shared the Indian Idol host.

Albeit, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan are finally committed, even if not with each other!

