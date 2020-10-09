Neha Kakkar is making all headlines these days due to her relationship rumour with Rohanpreet Singh. Well, here is excellent news for the couple’s fans as they have officially accepted their relationship on social media. The duo took to Instagram and uploaded a happy picture with a mushy caption. Read the article to know more.

Neha Kakkar, on Friday morning, took to Instagram and uploaded a beautiful picture with bae Rohanpreet Singh. In the caption, she wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet.” Have a look at the post here.

Rohanpreet too uploaded a similar picture with a caption, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar #NehuPreet.”

As soon as the couple made their relationship official, fans started congratulating them. One fan wrote, “U both Soo cute.” Another one expressed, “Wao finally nehu got someone congratulations to one of my best person nehu.” Another fan commented, “Oye suno meri baat ham sab fans ne bhot khushiyan de hai hamari nehu ko ab apse bhi yahi ummid rakhte Hain ki aap hamari nehu ko Khush rakhoge. Btw congratulations both of you.” “God bless you..Nehearts Ki jaaan Nehu mein basti hai please Dhyaan rakhna #nehuhappyneheartshappy,” reads the fourth comment.

While we are very happy for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s official announcement, we can’t deny that their confession has broken young hearts. Are you one of them? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

