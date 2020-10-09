Vijay Mallya is back in the headlines but this time not due to any scam-related news. He has once again grabbed the headlines due to Netflix series, Bad Boy Billionaires: India. Apart from the series, an old video featuring “the King Of Good Times” is going viral, in which he is seen mocking Donald Trump.

Both Mallya and Trump are well known for their lavish lifestyles and huge expenses. The video here we are talking about is from the year 1998. Mallya was seen indulged in an interview with Indian-origin British journalist Nikki Bedi.

During a conversation, the reporter had asked Vijay Mallya about his feeling when compared with businessman Donald Trump. “Now you have been compared to Donald Trump (current US President). You are the Donald Trump of India – both in your personal life and in your business profiles. How do you feel about that?” asked Nikki Bedi.

Vijay Mallya struck with an interesting answer by quoting, “I don’t know Mr Trump personally. I have read a lot about him; he obviously likes to live his life as I indeed do. But I am not yet anywhere near bankruptcy.”

For the unversed, Donald Trump’s couple of companies were bankrupt during the period this interview took place.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Netflix India released three of the four episodes of their controversial limited series, Bad Boy Billionaires: India on 5th October.

The episodes are available on Netflix featuring story Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled “The King Of Good Times” (episode on Mallya), “Diamonds Aren’t Forever” (Nirav Modi), and “The World’s Biggest Family” (Subrata Roy).

Earlier, a Hyderabad civil court had issued a stay order barring the digital platform from streaming the Bad Boy Billionaires. The order was issued following a petition by B. Ramalinga Raju, who is one of the billionaires featured in the show according to the promo. An order had also been passed by the Araria district court in Bihar based on the Sahara group’s argument that the show would damage Subrata Roy’s image.

