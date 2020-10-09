WWE: Major Health Update On Ridge Holland & Fin Balor

It was yesterday, one sad piece of news broke in for NXT star Ridge Holland fans. After match brawl with Oney Lorcan, Holland suffered a leg injury as he caught Lorcan off the dive with his ankle buckled.

Afterwards, Holland was loaded onto a stretcher and taken out of the Capitol Wrestling Center. Now the latest about the pro-wrestler is that he has undergone surgery. Expectedly, he will miss out quite a few matches as he is not medically cleared. As of now, the situation is under control but Holland will be under some rest to get fully recover.

Yesterday, Ridge Holland suffered a left ankle dislocation and fracture, and a right knee patellar dislocation and patellar tendon rupture.

Speaking of another NXT and mainstream WWE star, Fin Balor suffered a broken jaw in two places after taking a knee strike from O’Reilly. He too isn’t medically cleared and will miss out on NXT’s event, Takeover: 31 on Sunday. He is also suffering from oral lacerations. As of now, he is on a complete liquid diet.

We wish both WWE NXT stars, Ridge Holland and Fin Balor, a speedy recovery!

Meanwhile, during the recent episode, we saw Ridge Holland defeating Danny Burch in singles action. The injury took place during the post-match fight with Oney Lorcan. After the match, Lorcan stood up for his tag team partner and hit a big dive from his ring to the floor.

Holland caught Lorcan off the dive however his ankle buckled. The dreaded “X” symbol was thrown up and officials tended to Holland while Lorcan returned to the ring to check on Burch. NXT then went to a commercial break, before returning to a shot of Ridge Holland being loaded onto a stretcher and taken out of the Capitol Wrestling Center, flashing a quick thumbs-up as he went. Vic Joseph also opened up about how it’s never good to see a wrestler get injured. On the other hand, Wade Barrett spoke about the world-class medical staff taking care of Ridge Holland.

