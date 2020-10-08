Britney Spears' Lawyer Compares Her With A Coma Patient

It was yesterday, Britney Spears grabbed eyeballs with her ‘insecure’ post and now, the ‘Princess of Pop’ is back in the news again. And it’s about her long-running conservatorship case.

It is learnt that initially, it was a routine hearing but afterwards the judge addressed the reports that stated, Britney wanted a co-conservator, apart from her father Jamie Spears. On behalf of the singer, lawyer Sam Ingham was putting forth the views.

The judge questioned if Britney Spears would sign a sworn declaration by herself to convey her feelings. To this, Ingham compared her state to a comatose patient. Ingham said, “Britney lacked the capacity to sign a declaration, and likened her to a comatose patient,” reports TMZ.

Britney Spears’ lawyer mere gave an example to judge and explained to him that even a comatose patient can have their lawyers speak for them. However, the judge refrained from making any decision for the day.

Let’s see how the case goes from hereon!

Meanwhile, recently, as per document procured by E!, Britney Spears had allegedly paid team of advisors and attorneys a combined $1,202,504.30 in 2019. The report also alleged that Jamie Spears, Britney’s father had received $128,000 as his salary for playing the role of her conservator. The court placed the singer under Jamie’s conservatorship temporarily after her 2008 meltdown. Temporary ownership soon turned into permanent and her father now has complete control over her assets.

A New York Post report cited, “Her most mundane purchases, from a drink at Starbucks to a song on iTunes, are tracked in court documents as part of the plan to safeguard the great fortune she has earned but does not ultimately control.”

For a brief period of time, Jason Trawick, Britney’s former boyfriend, became her co-conservatorship with Jamie. That came to end after the couple called their relationship off and Jamie continued to be her conservatorship. In 2019, Jamie stepped down from conservatorship following the near-fatal colon rupture and around the same time, Britney entered a psychiatric facility. Meanwhile, Andrew Wallet who took over the conservatorship also resigned in March 2019.

