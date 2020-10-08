After Release Delay, Jurassic World: Dominion Faces Another Major Blow!

It was just yesterday, we learnt about Jurassic World: Dominion has been delayed for release. Now, another piece of news is coming in and we hope, the film doesn’t suffer much due to it.

Yes, it’s a bit unfortunate for both fans and the makers as some of the crew members have been tested positive for COVID- 19. But not to worry, as all the tests are being declared negative, just after a while. Seems confusing? Let us help you.

As per the spokesperson of Universal Pictures, some of the test results of Jurassic World: Dominion members came positive on Tuesday evening. But thankfully, all test results were declared as negative on the next morning. Well, that’s a huge sigh of relief, but for safety, the makers have decided to halt the shoot for two weeks.

Director of Jurassic World: Dominion, Colin Trevorrow informed about the same on Twitter. He wrote, “Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

Even the spokesperson said, “The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount. Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

Now, that’s truly a sensible move by the makers!

Meanwhile, Dominion which was set to release on June 11, 2021, now stands postponed. The film is now delayed for a year and below are all the details you would want to know.

Jurassic World: Dominion will now release on June 10, 2022. The film is one of the many films that has faced reshuffling under the Studio’s banner. The film was the first to resume work in summers this year after the pandemic hit the shores.

As per reports, Jurassic World: Dominion is just three weeks away from its principal photography. The behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets had even gone viral. As per Hollywood Reporter, the next in line dinosaur project is a big thing and one in their priority list for the NBC Universal Studios. A lot is riding on the back of the film that has tie-ups, partnerships, merchandise, and live events.

