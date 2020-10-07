Hollywood star Daniel Craig is all set to play James Bond for a final time, and he has an advice for the actor who will take over his job as the dapper British spy who habitually saves the world. Recently, rumours have been rife that Harry Styles, Henry Cavill amongst others are in the run to take over the franchise.

He has portrayed Bond over five films, from “Casino Royale” in 2006 to the upcoming “No Time To Die“.

During an interview on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”, Daniel Craig was asked what advice would he give to the next Bond, reports dailymail.co.uk.

To this, Daniel Craig replied: “It’s a beautiful, amazing thing. I don’t know what else to say, really,” adding: “Leave it better than when you found it.”

“No Time To Die” was scheduled to release this year but the film got delayed owing to the Covid outbreak.

After initially being postponed to November, the film has again been rescheduled for release on April 2, 2021.

Recently, Harry Styles also reacted to reports of replacing Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Harry in an interview said, “I grew up watching those. You know, I loved him when I was a kid. So I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream a little bit, right?”

Alongside Harry Styles, the other names speculated were that of Tom Hardy and Henry Cavill. Latter even said that he wants to play the character. Talking to GQ, Cavill said, “If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

