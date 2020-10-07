The coronavirus pandemic had brought us all to a standstill. Same was the case with celebrities all across the world. However, one good thing that it led to was the throwback videos shared by our favourite stars. It was then that a video of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes was shared by celebrity manager, Scooter Braun. You know what came by next – a storm!

Advertisement

It was back in July when Scooter Braun shared a couple of videos on his Instagram. Justin, Shawn and some other friends were seen jamming together. As expected, all of them were having a gala time. “miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness,” the manager had captioned the post clarifying that it was a throwback post.

Advertisement

But fans couldn’t get over the thought of Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes collaborating for a music video. That indeed would be a union of our dreams. Well, the Senorita singer is finally speaking about his friendship with Justin. Not just that, he has also reacted to the collab rumours.

In a conversation with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Shawn Mendes said that he finds Justin Bieber ‘really cool.’ The Treat Me Better singer shared, “In the last six months we’ve definitely become a lot closer. It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with because there are not many people who do this type of stuff.”

However, Shawn refrained from confirming their collab. But he did give fans a hint, when he said, “If I turned [Justin] down that would be insane considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was, like, nine years old. I cannot confirm or deny.”

Well, that is enough for fans to decode what’s really happening. Let’s just hope that Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes really come together. That will leave all their massive fan base crazy.

Shawn, on the personal front, has also been making a lot of noise. Recently, rumours were rife that the couple had split. However, Camila quashed all the reports when she praised Mendes’ upcoming album, Wonder.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr. Intends To Make Sherlock Holmes A ‘Mystery Verse’ Just Like MCU, Deets Inside



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube