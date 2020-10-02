Shawn Mendes on Friday released his new single “Wonder,” a heartfelt ballad, and an accompanying music video. The new music video follows the Canadian singer-songwriter riding a train, venturing into a forest, and singing his heart out on a cliff’s edge in the rain.

Advertisement

He is seen singing, “Right before I close my eyes / The only thing that’s on my mind / Been dreaming that you feel it too / I wonder what it’s like to be loved by you.”

Advertisement

Shawn Mendes’ song comes a day after he teased fans with a photo of himself in the ocean with the word “wonder” repeatedly scrawled in the sky above him.

Watch the music video here:

Shawn Mendes also shared a handwritten note on all social media platforms explaining his inspiration for writing the album to his legion of fans. In his statement, he also stated that his full album, Wonder, will be released on December 4. His statement reads, “I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you.”

The Canadian-born singer also explained that his upcoming album Wonder as being like “a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.”

The album Wonder is a follow-up to Mendes’ self-titled third album, which was released in 2018.

Previously, Shawn Mendes‘ girlfriend Camila Cabelo had publically lent her support to Shawn’s latest music album via an Instagram post. Showing him support, she shared a snippet of his song Wonder and wrote, “the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.”

Cabello also added, “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.” To which, Shawn Mendes also replied in comment with two emojis, a sad face and a red heart.

What do you think about his new song Wonder? Let us know in the comment section below.

Must Read: Adam Sandler On His New Beard Look: “It’s Disgusting”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube