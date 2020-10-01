Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm’s Trailer Out: Sacha Baron Cohen Is Here To Give You A Dose Of Laughter





Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer for its upcoming original International film Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. The film, starring Sacha Baron Cohen and Irina Nowak in the lead roles, is directed by Jason Woliner, and is written by Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer, Peter Baynham, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Mazer, Jena Friedman and Lee Kern. The film is produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines and executive produced by Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer and Stuart Miller.

Watch the trailer below:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is a sequel to 2006 film titled Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. In this part, Borat will be seen returning to America with a purpose to place his daughter in Trump’s corrupt regime by giving her away to Mike Pence. The trailer looks super funny and after watching it, we can’t wait for the film to start streaming on Oct 23.

The upcoming comedy film’s trailer is on the way to complete 100k views on YouTube and has got more than 5k likes.

