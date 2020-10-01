The internet is a strange place because anything can turn into a meme or a joke here. Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland has been trending on Twitter and it has nothing to do with him. This time, the actor is getting the web world’s attention because of Marvel’s Playstation game, Spider-Man Remastered.

Yesterday, the creators of the game revealed the new look of the main character, Peter Parker. It took just a few seconds for the internet to figure out that new Peter resembles Holland a lot. Since then, there have been hundreds of tweets regarding the same. Some are making jokes and there are those who aren’t happy with this change.

One Twitter user wrote, “They changed Peter Parker in Spider-Man Remastered. He looks more like Tom Holland now.”

Another person tweeted, “I hate to nitpick but I absolutely HATE this face model re-design. PS4 Spider-Man actually looked like someone who’s been Spider-Man for 10 years while the remaster is just Tom if he looked his actual age.”

“I’m supposed to believe that this Tom Holland looking Peter Parker is older than Miles Morales now? Yeah sure #BringBackBumniak,” tweeted one more user.

There were also jokes and memes about this big change in Spider-Man Remastered game.

Check out a few tweets below:

Well, it’s true that the Spider-Man: Homecoming actor had nothing to do with these changes.

Meanwhile, Tom is currently garnering praises for his performance in Netflix original film, The Devil All The Time. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, and Sebastian Stan. The film also received a great response from the masses.

Talking about his MCU line-up, he will reprise the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3. However, there were reports that the shooting of the film won’t start this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

What do you think of this change in Spider-Man Remastered game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

