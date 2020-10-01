Shawn Mendes has a massive supporter in girlfriend Camila Cabello. The Cinderella actress has publically lent her support to Shawn’s latest music album via an Instagram post. Calling him “my love,” she said that the world needs the music right now. Read her entire post below and Mendes’ response to it too.

On Wednesday, Camila took to the social media platform and wrote about boyfriend Shawn’s upcoming album. His forthcoming album is called Wonder. Besides lending support to boyfriend, this post also puts speculations of a split to rest.

Sharing a snippet of Shawn Mendes’ song Wonder, Camila Cabello’s Instagram post read, “the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now. @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions.”

Camila Cabello added, “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️” Shawn Mendez commented on her post with two emojis, a sad face and a red heart.

A while before Camila, Mendes shared the same clip and captioned it, “whatiswonder.com @whatiswonder.” His following post consisted of a couple of pictures including a snap of a handwritten letter to his fans. In this post, he mentioned the single, #WONDER (October 2) and The Album (December 4).

Shawn Mendes’ letter to his fans read, “I’ve missed you all so much! I know it’s been a really scary year for everyone so I’m sending buckets of love to all of you x I wrote an album. It’s called Wonder. It really feels like a piece of me has been written down on paper and recorded into song. I tried to be as real and as honest as I’ve ever been.”

It further continued, “It’s a world and a journey and a dream and an album I’ve been wanting to make for a really long time. I absolutely love it. Thank you for being by my side for so many years. I love you all so much. This is the introduction to the album out December 4, and the first single “Wonder” is out this Friday. I hope you can listen front to back.”

Talking about Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ relationship, the two celebrities are currently separated (physically) owing to Cabello being busy with Cinderella in the U.K. Before that, the couple spent the initial months of the pandemic social distancing together. The singers have been dating since July 2019.

How excited are you for this Shwan Mendes track? Also, let us know what you guys think of Camila Cabello and his relationship status.

