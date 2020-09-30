Once upon a time, people were allowed to walk streets without wearing a mask and attend fashion shows without having to worry about catching a virus. This year, we have hardly witnessed fashion shows because of the ongoing global pandemic but thank god that Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021 is here.

Paris Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events in the world and yesterday was the first day of the week and it started with Dior.

GOT star Maisie Williams was one of the attendees along with her boyfriend, Reuben Selby, at the Dior Womenswear Spring Summer 2021. The couple is often known for making style statements together and the 23-year-old fashionista wore an oversize parka and midcalf rain boots and a khaki-coloured face mask and a velvet bag.

Reuben, on the other hand, wore a neutral colour tone trench coat and paired it with black trouser pants. He accessorised the look with a Dior saddle bag and patent leather shoes bearing the iconic brand logo.

Maria Grazia Chiuri who happens to be the first female creative director, Christian Dior has been working rigorously on the entire collection and has taken the French luxury brand to the next level.

Lets’s take a look at the Dior Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 here:

Those are some of the best outfits feature during the Dior show and we totally can’t take our eyes off those sheer dresses and gowns.

That’s signature Christian Dior and we can’t wait for more brands to showcase their collections soon at the Paris Fashion Week Spring 2021.

Must Read: Zac Efron Bags Stephen King’s New Adaptation Of Firestarter, Deets Inside!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube