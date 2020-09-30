Taylor Swift Fans Hijack Jake Gyllenhaal's Comment Section For THIS Reason

Jake Gyllenhaal and Taylor Swift dated briefly at the end of 2010. Even though the couple has moved on with their lives, their fans haven’t. In their eyes they are eternal. And when the Spider-Man: Far from Home actor shared a picture of himself on the Instagram, Swifties couldn’t contain themselves.

Gyllenhaal took to Instagram to share a black-and-white throwback photo in order to promote collaboration between two charities working to help students amid the coronavirus pandemic. The photo, which appears to be from his yearbook, showcased him donning a pair of dark, round eyeglasses.

Jake Gyllenhaal also captioned the picture, “I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!”

Take a look at Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram post below:

While Jake Gyllenhaal’s mind may be focused on the project, fans soon began commenting, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed” on his Instagram post. Interestingly the verse comes from Taylor Swift‘s song ‘All Too Well’ from her album ‘Red’.

If rumours are to be believed, the 30-year-old singer had apparently written the song about Gyllenhaal. One user wrote, ‘You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed,” in reference to the to a lyric from the song. Another user wrote, “All I hear is all too well when I look at this”. And another user again adding the lyrics, “TS was right.”

At the time of this writing, the post received nearly 6,000 comments and 743,000 likes. And most of the comments were from Swifties. Even YouTube sensation Rachel Zegler made a joke on Jake Gyllenhaal’s post. He commented, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”

