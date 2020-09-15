When good actors and directors team up, the result is mostly astonishing. That’s something we can expect if Jake Gyllenhaal and Denis Villeneuve. Currently, Denis is quite happy as the trailer of his upcoming movie Dune received a great response from the audience.

But it looks like the Dune director wants to team up with Spider-Man: Far From Home actor. Just like the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer, Denis has another big-budget movie, Blade Runner 2049. The filmmaker had once said that he now wants to direct a smaller film. Looks like he found his actor in Jake.

If you are wondering why we are confidently talking about Jake Gyllenhaal and Denis Villeneuve collaboration, it’s because the actor himself teased his fans with this collab. On Team Deakins podcast, the Far From Home actor talked about his initial meeting with the filmmaker years ago. During the conversation, he hinted at a reunion with his Enemy and Prisoners director.

Jake Gyllenhaal said, “At the dinner, this weird thing happened. We were sitting next to this woman, and he must have planted her something, and she was like, ‘Can I tell you something?. Look at this, my son looks exactly like you! He is your double. Isn’t that crazy? He’s actually your double!” I was like, ‘What! And Denis looked at me and was like, ‘You have to do this movie’.”

The Prisoners actor added, “Denis told me he had to make this movie and he didn’t know why. I just remember Denis saying, ‘I have to make this movie and I have to make it with you. I can find someone else to do it but I can’t get you out of my mind to do it. That’s very rare…Denis, to this day, there is something we are working on now and he just writes me, ‘I can’t wait to work with you again.’ And I feel the same way. There are these people you find in your life where you just have these connections. That began that connection.”

Jake Gyllenhaal teased about Denis Villeneuve writing something for him, and now we can’t keep calm! This is going to be one hell of a reunion.

