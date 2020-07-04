Avengers: Endgame Trivia #96: Tom Holland & Zendaya's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Kiss Has This UNIMAGINABLE Easter Egg

Avengers: Endgame Trivia #96: Just 4 trivia away from reaching the magical 100 number and this time it’s about Tom Holland, Zendaya and Spider-Man: Far From Home. We think we know most of the Easter eggs but as far as Marvel goes, no one knows all of them.

In Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, we saw a beautiful romantic sub-track between Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and Zendaya’s MJ. There was a certain mystery to their couple which got a lovely conclusion by the end. They even share a kiss in the climax which was special for more than one reason.

According to a trivia published in Cinema Blend, “There is a lot of dramatic tension between Peter Parker and MJ during their ‘will they, won’t they’ on-screen relationship in Spider-Man: Far From Home. We know from the comics and Sam Raimi’s trilogy that they’ll end up together, but this movie likes to keep the audience in suspense. Nevertheless, it is in this movie where MJ and Peter share their first kiss.”

It also states: “If you paid attention to the background of this scene, you might have noticed a curious detail. One of the license plates on the cars reads TASM 143. The initials obvious stand for “The Amazing Spider-Man,” and 143 represents the comic book where the original Mary Jane and Peter Parker shared their first smooch together. It’s an extremely subtle detail, but one that’s a nice sign of respect.”

Well, this is pretty special and only the super-fans must've got the idea while watching the film.

