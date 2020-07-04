Emma Watson At The Worldwide Box Office: From Harry Potter Series To Beauty & The Beast, Top 10 Grossers Of Our Very Own Hermione

Emma Watson is popular among masses worldwide for playing the much-loved character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series. In fact, she made her Hollywood debut in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone which proved to be a huge grosser. Later she starred in all 8 films of the Harry Potter series which proved to be a box office jackpot and took her stardom to another level.

In her career so far, Emma Watson has done all kinds of films. If she has done such a widely loved Harry Potter series, she has also done an experimental cinema. But when it comes to commercial cinema, apart from the Harry Potter series she has also done Beauty and the Beast which crossed $1 billion mark at the box office. Noah & Little Woman are her other major grosses too.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Emma Watson so far:

1) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

The 2011 film was the last part of the Harry Potter series and the first time it crossed the $1 billion mark. So in a way, it was a huge celebration kind of end for the series. Directed by David Yates and also starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint along with Emma Watson, the film did a worldwide business of $1,356 million.

2) Beauty and the Beast

The 2017 film was a stunner at the Box Office as it gave Emma Watson her 2nd $1 billion grosser. With a business of $1,263 million at the worldwide box office, the Bill Condon directorial also proved to be 2nd highest worldwide grosser of 2017.

3) Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

The 2010 film was the first part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows series which gave the franchise a conclusion. Unlike, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the first part couldn’t cross $1 billion mark but it still reached very close. The David Yates directorial did a business of $988 million at the worldwide box office.

4) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

It was the debut film of Emma Watson and was a smash hit because the craze for a Harry Potter film was phenomenal all over the world. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film did a worldwide business of $978 million.

5) Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

The 2007 film was the 5th installment of the Harry Potter series and did an excellent business of $942 million at the worldwide box office according to Box Office Mojo.

6) Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

This one hit the worldwide box office in 2009 and was directed by David Yates. Emma Watson starrer Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince is her 6th highest grosser of all time as it did a business of $934 million.

7) Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

The 2005 film of the Harry Potter series enjoyed a great box office run worldwide. The film did a business of $896 million.

8) Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets released in 2002 and followed the success of the first part i.e. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The business was lesser than the first part but still excellent, as it did collections of $879 million worldwide.

9) Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

The 2004 film minted $796 million at the worldwide box office and it was no less than excellent at that time. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is directed by Alfonso Cuaron.

10) Noah

The 2014 American Epic Biblical drama did really well at the box office. Noah was made on a budget of $125 million but scored $359 million worldwide. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film also had Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly & Ray Winstone in lead along with Emma Watson.

