John Krasinski or as we most of knowing him Jim from Steve Carell’s The Office rose to fame for his charm and those boy-next-door looks. Those long hair and infectious smile went amazingly with each other for years.

But, there was a time when John Krasinski had to ditch that precious hair of his and wear a wig to deceive his The Office fans. In round 2008, he was shootings for a George Clooney film named Leatherheads and he was simultaneously managing The Office too.

For Leatherheads, he had to trim his hair down to the normal length and that was a tough decision. Though John did shorten his hair and wore a wig for the entire Season 3 of The Office. Fans didn’t make a big deal out of it back then, but they’re losing their sh*t now.

Hairstylist Kim Ferry was seen saying in The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s, “Continuity-wise and contractually-wise, actors are obligated to keep their hair how it is for a series unless they get producer approval, of course. But it would have been cutting his hair super short, which would mean getting rid of the wings on the side and his long hair. He came to me and said, ‘Could we do a wig?’ He went to talk to them and said, ‘I really want to do this project.’ And they were like, ‘I think it would be obvious that it was a wig.'”

Here’s what fans are talking about John Krasinski’s wig:

So you mean to tell me Jim wore a wig in season 3 of the office and I’m just finding out?? Wow i feel betrayed 😭 — Soouizz (@SoOuIzZz) July 4, 2020

“Jim you’re wearing a wig boom roasted” — jersea ~ BLM (@jersea_) July 3, 2020

Wait Jim wore a wig on The Office?????? pic.twitter.com/df2VbJcjyC — Doug Thurman (@NorthSideDoug) July 3, 2020

As one of the biggest fan of the office, I’m SHOOK that I never noticed jim had been wearing a wig! https://t.co/tHggPLtKq6 — be an ally (@RenateARose) July 3, 2020

now i wanna watch season 3 of the office to see if i can see Jim's wig. — Quarantina Belcher 🍔🍹💅🏾 (@iTS_kHRiS) July 4, 2020

I just read online on that John Krasinski (Jim) wore a wig while filming season 3 of The Office pic.twitter.com/Omz3uDzVSp — Jay (@jasonsweigart18) July 3, 2020

Literally watching the “Safety Training” episode at this second, saw a shot of Jim and said to myself, “is that a wig?” Then I log onto twitter to see this is trending… Shall I use my new psychic powers for evil or for good?… https://t.co/mKsGyNltuk — chelsea gordon (@cjmadden) July 3, 2020

i just found out that john krasinski wore a wig for the ENTIRETY of season 3 of the office and idk what to do with that information. wig theft is not a joke jim 😔 — sri ≛ (@gunturu__) July 3, 2020

